Matauro LLC Invests $267,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 176,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total transaction of $334,755.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,176. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,205 shares of company stock worth $6,703,569 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.