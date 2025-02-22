Matauro LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Matauro LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 225,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.