Matauro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,578,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 286,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.49 and a 12-month high of $102.06.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
