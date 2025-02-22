Matauro LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $1,643,278.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. The trade was a 38.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,433. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.4 %

PTON stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.