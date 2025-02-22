Matauro LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,807,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

