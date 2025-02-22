Matauro LLC Purchases Shares of 513,550 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 513,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,478,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.3% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matauro LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

