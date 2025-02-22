Matauro LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. MARA accounts for 0.8% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matauro LLC owned about 0.06% of MARA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in MARA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 280,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 53,887 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MARA by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MARA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $14.66 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,010,115. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,215 shares of company stock worth $2,540,158 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

