Matauro LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.52.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
