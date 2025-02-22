MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 2,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average daily volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

