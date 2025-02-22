McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $378.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

