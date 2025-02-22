MELD Price Up 7.1% This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $278,395.30 and approximately $71.56 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00007119 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $53.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

