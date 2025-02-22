Michael Beasley Sells 399 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.40, for a total transaction of C$13,725.60.

Michael Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trisura Group alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Michael Beasley sold 484 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.81, for a total transaction of C$18,300.04.

Trisura Group Stock Down 3.2 %

TSU stock opened at C$34.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.65. Trisura Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$31.74 and a twelve month high of C$46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.