Michael J. Mas Sells 20,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,425,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,892,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,440,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

