MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $48.92. Approximately 257,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 785,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.