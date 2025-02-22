Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $152.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

MAA opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

