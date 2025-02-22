Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

Celsius, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, Globant, and Applied Digital are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,307,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,998,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,254,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,670,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,960,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $58.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 64,682,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,538,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

