MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

