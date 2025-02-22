Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $89.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,059,477.20. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

