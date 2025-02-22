Morgan Stanley Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $27.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of S stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.75.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,744,386.82. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,341 shares of company stock worth $8,423,765 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

