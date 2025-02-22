MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Up 107.6% Over Last Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $72.39 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 107.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00103992 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

