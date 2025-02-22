Myria Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Myria has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myria has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,432.99 or 0.99697042 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,836.28 or 0.99080137 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,603,305,064 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00132171 USD and is down -17.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,960,280.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars.

