Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.14. 1,789,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,635,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

