Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.08 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $165.58 million and $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,699.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00133176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.90 or 0.00331848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.75 or 0.00243792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00021260 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00038707 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.