Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $57,162.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00056739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00004984 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000048 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204,417.40 or 2.12553475 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

