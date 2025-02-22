Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.29.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

