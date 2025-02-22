Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nebius Group Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

