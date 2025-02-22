Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nebius Group Stock Down 13.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.
About Nebius Group
