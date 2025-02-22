Neo Price Hits $10.62 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $10.62 or 0.00010997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $749.13 million and approximately $26.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,380.28 or 0.99798655 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,022.08 or 0.99427753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo is an open-source blockchain platform designed to enable a Smart Economy by integrating digital assets, smart contracts, and digital identity. Founded in 2014 by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Neo leverages the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) consensus mechanism for fast, finalised transactions. It features a dual-token system: NEO for governance and GAS for transaction fees. Key tools include NeoFS for decentralised storage, NeoNS for domain naming, and the Neo Oracle Service to access off-chain data. Neo supports multiple programming languages, enabling seamless dApp development. Its migration from Neo Legacy to Neo N3 introduces improved performance, enhanced governance, and a robust developer-friendly environment. Neo also offers cross-chain interoperability through NeoX and quantum-resistant cryptography via NeoQS. With its advanced features and scalability, Neo aims to create a decentralised, secure foundation for the next-generation digital economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

