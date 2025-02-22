Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 372,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,288,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
