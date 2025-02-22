NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.22 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

