Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $940.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $429.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

