Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

