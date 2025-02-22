New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,073 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Old National Bancorp worth $25,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,787,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 514,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,225,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,629,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,647 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

