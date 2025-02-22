New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.14 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,285.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,285.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,334.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

