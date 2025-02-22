Nexo Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $10.41 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,489.11 or 0.99839611 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,037.54 or 0.99372362 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO is a utility token used within the NEXO platform, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. NEXO users can borrow fiat or stablecoins by collateralizing cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, NEXO token holders are eligible to participate in platform decisions, emphasizing the platform’s community-centric philosophy. The token also offers holders up to 12% annual interest on the NEXO tokens held in their wallets. Moreover, holding NEXO tokens enrolls users in NEXO’s Loyalty Program, granting them higher yields on crypto and fiat currencies, preferential borrowing rates, and free crypto withdrawals. The NEXO token was created by Nexo AG, a FinTech group established in 2017, based in Zug, Switzerland, that blends traditional finance and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.