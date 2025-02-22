Niza Global (NIZA) Price Hits $0.0001

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $15,746.66 and approximately $14,089.63 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,689,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,689,999,954. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00006227 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $15,526.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

