Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $81.18 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,313,062,348.6016324 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00969063 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,509,586.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

