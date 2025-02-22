Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $81.18 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Non-Playable Coin Token Profile
Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com.
Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.