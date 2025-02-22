Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Boosted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

