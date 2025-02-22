Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $11.34 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $11.34 or 0.00011729 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $89.57 million and $8.56 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,675,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,901,184 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

