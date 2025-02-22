Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.