Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

