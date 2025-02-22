Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,330.15 ($16.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($16.87). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.80), with a volume of 21,959 shares traded.

Ocean Wilsons Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,310.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,330.49. The firm has a market cap of £584.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

