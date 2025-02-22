OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.33 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $35.33 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.