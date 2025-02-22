OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.25. OpGen shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
