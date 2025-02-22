Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Opsens Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.