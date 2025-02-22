Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.

Opsens Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

About Opsens

(Get Free Report)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.