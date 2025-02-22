Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and traded as high as $69.83. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $69.83, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

