Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.29. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

