Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,253.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,201.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,852. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

