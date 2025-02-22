Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $3.82 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

