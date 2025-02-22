Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises about 1.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average is $141.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.