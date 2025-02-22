PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $636,780.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $10,336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

